Joint search and rescue off Tanguisson Beach in Guam

Working in collaboration with Guam Fire and Rescue, U.S. Navy Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron Two-Five, and other partners aboard boats, watercraft, a helicopter, and using drones U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam personnel search for a missing 50-year-old male snorkeler off Tanguisson Beach, Guam, on Aug. 6, 2023. Light winds and scattered showers were present with seas reported at 6-10 feet and subsiding. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Lt. Chelsea Garcia)

