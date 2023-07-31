Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Joint search and rescue off Tanguisson Beach in Guam

    Joint search and rescue off Tanguisson Beach in Guam

    GUAM

    08.07.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia / Sector Guam

    Working in collaboration with Guam Fire and Rescue, U.S. Navy Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron Two-Five, and other partners aboard boats, watercraft, a helicopter, and using drones U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam personnel search for a missing 50-year-old male snorkeler off Tanguisson Beach, Guam, on Aug. 6, 2023. Light winds and scattered showers were present with seas reported at 6-10 feet and subsiding. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Lt. Chelsea Garcia)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.07.2023
    Date Posted: 08.07.2023 03:12
    Photo ID: 7956812
    VIRIN: 230807-G-G0020-1013
    Resolution: 1103x1544
    Size: 1.24 MB
    Location: GU
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Joint search and rescue off Tanguisson Beach in Guam, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Joint search and rescue operation underway for missing snorkeler off Tanguisson Beach

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    SAR
    Guam
    partners

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT