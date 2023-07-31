Joint search and rescue off Tanguisson Beach in Guam

Working in collaboration with Guam Fire and Rescue, U.S. Navy Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron Two-Five, and other partners aboard boats, watercraft, a helicopter, and using drones U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam personnel search for a missing 50-year-old male snorkeler off Tanguisson Beach, Guam, on Aug. 6, 2023. Light winds and scattered showers were present with seas reported at 6-10 feet and subsiding. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Lt. Chelsea Garcia)
|Date Taken:
|08.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.07.2023 03:12
|Photo ID:
|7956812
|VIRIN:
|230807-G-G0020-1013
|Resolution:
|1103x1544
|Size:
|1.24 MB
|Location:
|GU
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
Joint search and rescue operation underway for missing snorkeler off Tanguisson Beach
