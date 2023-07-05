78th Troop Command Welcomes New Leadership

Photo By Pfc. Ayanna Tillman | U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Theodore R. Scott III, incoming commander, 78th Troop Command,...... read more read more Photo By Pfc. Ayanna Tillman | U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Theodore R. Scott III, incoming commander, 78th Troop Command, Georgia Army National Guard, receives the brigade colors from Maj. Gen. Richard D. Wilson, commanding general, Georgia Army National Guard, during the 78th Troop Command change of command ceremony at Clay National Guard Center, Marietta, Ga. on July 16, 2023. Brig. Gen. Scott’s previous assignments include Regimental Commander for the 122nd Regional Training Institute, State Intelligence Officer (G2/J2), and Battalion Commander of the 221st Military Intelligence Battalion. see less | View Image Page

The 78th Troop Command recognized two of its leaders through ceremonies July 16, 2023, adding to the Georgia Army National Guard’s tradition as a leadership factory.



U.S. Army Brig. Gen. John Gentry relinquished command to newly-promoted Brig. Gen. Theodore Scott III, who becomes the brigade’s first African-American commanding officer since its activation in 1978. Immediately after, Gentry retired in a second ceremony honoring his 32 years of service.



“Ted [Scott] is the right leader to take the reins of this great organization,” said U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Tom Carden, The Adjutant General of the Georgia Department of Defense.

Today’s change of command ceremony comes a day after Scott’s promotion to brigadier general. He becomes the 29th commander of 78th Troop Command, headquartered at Clay National Guard Center in Marietta, Georgia.



Scott enlisted in the Georgia Army National Guard in 1986 and was commissioned as a second lieutenant in August 1997. In his 37-year career, his previous assignments have included regimental commander for the 122nd Regional Training Institute and Joint Force Headquarters intelligence officer, both based in Marietta, and commander of the Forest Park-based 221st Military Intelligence Battalion.



Scott’s awards include the Legion of Merit, the Bronze Star Medal, the Air Force Commendation Medal, and the NATO Service Medal.



During his remarks, Scott acknowledged the legacy left by Gentry, saying, “Thank you, John, for your 32 years of servant leadership.”



Gentry’s retirement is the culmination of an exemplary career as a proud artilleryman and general officer.



Gentry’s previous assignments included commander of the 648th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade in Columbus, commander of 1st Battalion, 118th Field Artillery Regiment in Savannah, and commander of the Elberton-based Bravo Battery, 1st Battalion, 214th Field Artillery.



His awards include the Legion of Merit, Bronze Star Medal, Defense Meritorious Service Medal, and Afghanistan Campaign Medal with campaign star.

Under Gentry’s leadership, 78th Troop Command lived its motto “Support the Fight,” accomplishing missions at home and abroad.



The Guardians supported Georgia National Guard operations during their historic COVID-19 response effort. 78th Troop Command Citizen-Soldiers under Gentry’s command came to the aid of communities when responding to Hurricanes Michael, Dorian, and Irma.



Units of the 78th Troop Command served overseas on deployments and training exercises during Gentry’s four-year tenure in command. These included support to the International Security Assistance Force (ISAF) in Afghanistan and exercises in the country of Georgia, the Georgia National Guard’s partner under the State Partnership Program.



“Leadership is a choice, not a rank,” Gentry said in his farewell remarks. “It was my honor to have served with you. Guidons, guidons, guidons! This is Guardian Six, signing off.”