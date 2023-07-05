Words of Wisdom

U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Theodore R. Scott III, commander 78th Troop Command, gives a speech during the 78th Troop Command change of command ceremony, at Clay National Guard Center, Marietta, Ga. on July 16, 2023. Brig. Gen. Scott is the first African-American commander of the 78th Troop Command.

Date Taken: 07.16.2023
Location: MARIETTA, GA, US