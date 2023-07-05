U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Theodore R. Scott III, commander 78th Troop Command, gives a speech during the 78th Troop Command change of command ceremony, at Clay National Guard Center, Marietta, Ga. on July 16, 2023. Brig. Gen. Scott is the first African-American commander of the 78th Troop Command.
|Date Taken:
|07.16.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.16.2023 19:01
|Photo ID:
|7915170
|VIRIN:
|230716-A-YJ891-7964
|Resolution:
|4415x2943
|Size:
|1.91 MB
|Location:
|MARIETTA, GA, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Words of Wisdom [Image 2 of 2], by PFC Ayanna Tillman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
78th Troop Command Welcomes New Leadership
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT