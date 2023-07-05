Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Words of Wisdom [Image 2 of 2]

    Words of Wisdom

    MARIETTA, GA, UNITED STATES

    07.16.2023

    Photo by Pfc. Ayanna Tillman 

    124th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Theodore R. Scott III, commander 78th Troop Command, gives a speech during the 78th Troop Command change of command ceremony, at Clay National Guard Center, Marietta, Ga. on July 16, 2023. Brig. Gen. Scott is the first African-American commander of the 78th Troop Command.

