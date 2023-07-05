Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Passing the Colors

    Passing the Colors

    MARIETTA, GA, UNITED STATES

    07.16.2023

    Photo by Pfc. Ayanna Tillman 

    124th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Theodore R. Scott III, incoming commander, 78th Troop Command, Georgia Army National Guard, receives the brigade colors from Maj. Gen. Richard D. Wilson, commanding general, Georgia Army National Guard, during the 78th Troop Command change of command ceremony at Clay National Guard Center, Marietta, Ga. on July 16, 2023. Brig. Gen. Scott’s previous assignments include Regimental Commander for the 122nd Regional Training Institute, State Intelligence Officer (G2/J2), and Battalion Commander of the 221st Military Intelligence Battalion.

    Date Taken: 07.16.2023
    Date Posted: 07.16.2023 19:00
    Photo ID: 7915169
    VIRIN: 230716-A-YJ891-7925
    Resolution: 4516x3011
    Size: 2.54 MB
    Location: MARIETTA, GA, US 
    This work, Passing the Colors [Image 2 of 2], by PFC Ayanna Tillman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Passing the Colors
    Words of Wisdom

    78th Troop Command Welcomes New Leadership

    Georgia Army National Guard
    Change of command

