Passing the Colors

U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Theodore R. Scott III, incoming commander, 78th Troop Command, Georgia Army National Guard, receives the brigade colors from Maj. Gen. Richard D. Wilson, commanding general, Georgia Army National Guard, during the 78th Troop Command change of command ceremony at Clay National Guard Center, Marietta, Ga. on July 16, 2023. Brig. Gen. Scott’s previous assignments include Regimental Commander for the 122nd Regional Training Institute, State Intelligence Officer (G2/J2), and Battalion Commander of the 221st Military Intelligence Battalion.

Date Taken: 07.16.2023