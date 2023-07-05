Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Roses of Appreciation

    MARIETTA, GA, UNITED STATES

    07.16.2023

    Photo by Spc. Allison Gilstrap-Roberts 

    124th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Traycee Scott, wife of Brig. Gen. Theodore Scott III, commander, 78th Troop Command, Georgia Army National Guard, smiles as she is given flowers by Sgt. 1st Class Kevin Wilborn at her husband's change of command ceremony at Clay National Guard Center, Marietta, Ga. July 16, 2023. Gen. Scott became the 78th Troop Command's newest commanding officer and its first African-American commander since the brigade's activation in 1978. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Allison Gilstrap)

    Date Taken: 07.16.2023
    Date Posted: 07.16.2023 17:13
    Location: MARIETTA, GA, US 
    military spouse
    change of command

