Roses of Appreciation

Traycee Scott, wife of Brig. Gen. Theodore Scott III, commander, 78th Troop Command, Georgia Army National Guard, smiles as she is given flowers by Sgt. 1st Class Kevin Wilborn at her husband's change of command ceremony at Clay National Guard Center, Marietta, Ga. July 16, 2023. Gen. Scott became the 78th Troop Command's newest commanding officer and its first African-American commander since the brigade's activation in 1978. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Allison Gilstrap)

