CMSAF visits 501st CSW

Photo By Staff Sgt. Eugene Oliver | Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass, center, stands for a photo with...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Eugene Oliver | Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass, center, stands for a photo with 420th Munitions Squadron Airmen at RAF Welford, England, July 13, 2023. During her visit to Welford, Bass spoke about Air Force strategic priorities, Airmen pay and benefits and the importance of posturing for future warfighting operations. Additionally, the visit from CMSAF gave her the opportunity to speak with and recognize 420th MUNS Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Eugene Oliver) see less | View Image Page

RAF ALCONBURY, England -- Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass visited the 501st Combat Support Wing July 11-13, 2023.



During her visit, Bass conducted all-calls at RAF Alconbury, Croughton and Welford where she spoke about and answered questions on Air Force strategic priorities and the importance of posturing for future warfighting operations.



“In this time we are serving, we have to be strong in air, land, sea, space, cyber and information,” said Bass. “Warfare of the future will never look like warfare from the past. We’re going to continue modernizing the joint force so that we are ready for any challenge that could come our way.”



While Bass provided strategic insight on future operations, she credited Airmen for the organization’s success and pointed to them and the service as the key to continue driving the world’s greatest Air Force.



“When you look at today’s force we have the most talented and educated enlisted force in history, this year we are celebrating 50 years of an all-volunteer force and my focus is how in 5-10 years we still have that,” said Bass. “I expect you to invest into your organization and leave it better than when you found it and I expect our Air Force to make you better and invest in you by giving you skills so that you can do great things.”



Bass ended her visit on the same note she started with, sharing her appreciation for the Airmen and underscoring the integral support they provide to war-fighting efforts across the theater.



“Without the contributions that all of you make to our Air Force every day we wouldn’t be able to achieve the air power that our nation needs,” said Bass. “Thank you all for what you do not only for your unit but what you do for the Air Force and thank you for being outstanding members.”