    CMSAF visits 501st CSW [Image 10 of 12]

    CMSAF visits 501st CSW

    RAF WELFORD, WBK, UNITED KINGDOM

    07.13.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Eugene Oliver 

    501st Combat Support Wing Public Affairs

    Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass speaks during an all-call with 501st Combat Support Wing members at RAF Welford, England, July 13, 2023. During her visit to Welford, Bass spoke about Air Force strategic priorities, Airmen pay and benefits and the importance of posturing for future warfighting operations. Additionally, the visit from CMSAF gave her the opportunity to speak with and recognize 420th MUNS Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Eugene Oliver)

