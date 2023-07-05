Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass coins Master Sgt. Jeffrey Fauver, 422d Communications Squadron Satcom Gateway manager, during an all-call at RAF Croughton, England, July 12, 2023. The all-call covered the Air Force’s strategic priorities, the future of pay and benefits for Airmen and the importance of posturing for future warfighting operations. Additionally, the visit from CMSAF gave her the opportunity to speak with and recognize Airmen from across the 501 CSW. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Eugene Oliver)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.12.2023 Date Posted: 07.14.2023 07:00 Photo ID: 7911895 VIRIN: 230712-F-VS137-1004 Resolution: 3000x2000 Size: 4.12 MB Location: RAF CROUGHTON, NTH, GB Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CMSAF visits 501st CSW [Image 12 of 12], by SSgt Eugene Oliver, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.