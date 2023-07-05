Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass coins Staff Sgt. Steven Mckown, 420th Munitions Squadron stockpile supervisor, during an all call at RAF Welford, England, July 13, 2023. During her visit to Welford, Bass spoke about Air Force strategic priorities, Airmen pay and benefits and the importance of posturing for future warfighting operations. Additionally, the visit from CMSAF gave her the opportunity to speak with and recognize 420th MUNS Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Eugene Oliver)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.13.2023 Date Posted: 07.14.2023 07:01 Photo ID: 7911900 VIRIN: 230713-F-VS137-1007 Resolution: 3000x2000 Size: 3.48 MB Location: RAF WELFORD, WBK, GB Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CMSAF visits 501st CSW [Image 12 of 12], by SSgt Eugene Oliver, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.