3d Marine Division Transfers Command

OKINAWA, Japan – Command of 3d Marine Division transferred from Maj. Gen. Jay Bargeron to Maj. Gen. Christian Wortman June 30, 2023 at Camp Courtney, Okinawa, Japan.



After leading 3d Marine Division since November 2021, Bargeron will transition to U.S. Indo-Pacific Command where he will serve as the Director of Strategic Planning and Policy.



Reflecting on his time as the commanding general, Bargeron showed appreciation for the Marines and Sailors he served with, “These are talented and dedicated Americans that could do anything with their lives, and they choose to serve. That’s an important choice for all of us and it makes it an absolute honor and a privilege to have been able to serve with them these last two years.”



Maj. Gen. Bargeron led the Division to strengthen integration, capabilities, and readiness with the joint force and allies and partners through numerous joint, bilateral, and combined exercises and operations.



Maj. Gen. Wortman assumes command of 3d Marine Division after serving as the Senior Military Assistant to the Deputy Secretary of Defense.



“So much of the heavy lifting being done by our department to meet the greatest challenge of our time is being done on the shoulders of this team,” said Wortman. “We are proud to join you here. We’re also proud to pledge, along with you, our total commitment to meeting this challenge. To the Marines of 3d Marine Division, I look forward to working at your side every day to strengthen our position, to take care of one another and our families, and to be great teammates to our brothers and sisters across the [Marine Expeditionary Force].”



3d Marine Division’s mission is to operate as part of the stand-in force in the first island chain to secure, seize, or defend key maritime terrain in order to deny and disrupt adversary actions in support of the fleet, joint force, and partnered and allied forces.

Photos, videos, and news stories about 3d Marine Division are available at https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/3MD

