U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Christian Wortman salutes during a pass-in-review conducted as part of a change of command ceremony on Camp Courtney, Okinawa, Japan, June 30, 2023. Wortman became the commanding general of 3d Marine Division during the ceremony when he received the unit colors from Maj. Gen. Jay Bargeron, the outgoing commanding general. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Jennifer Andrade)
|Date Taken:
|06.30.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.30.2023 00:22
|Photo ID:
|7889460
|VIRIN:
|230629-M-MN384-1629
|Resolution:
|8192x5464
|Size:
|2.01 MB
|Location:
|CAMP COURTNEY, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|2
This work, 3d Marine Division Change of Command Ceremony 2023 [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
3d Marine Division Transfers Command
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT