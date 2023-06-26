3d Marine Division Change of Command

U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Jay Bargeron and Maj. Gen. Christian Wortman salute during a pass-in-review conducted as part of a change of command ceremony on Camp Courtney, Okinawa, Japan, June 30, 2023. The ceremony signified the official transfer of command of 3d Marine Division from Maj. Gen. Bargeron to Maj. Gen. Wortman. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Scott Aubuchon)
|Date Taken:
|06.30.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.30.2023 00:11
|Photo ID:
|7889448
|VIRIN:
|230630-M-CG913-1172
|Resolution:
|6265x4179
|Size:
|914.14 KB
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
3d Marine Division Transfers Command
