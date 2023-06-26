3d Marine Division Change of Command Ceremony 2023

U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Christian Wortman gives his remarks during a change of command ceremony on Camp Courtney, Okinawa, Japan, June 30, 2023. The ceremony signified the official transfer of command of 3d Marine Division from Maj. Gen. Bargeron to Maj. Gen. Wortman. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Jennifer Andrade)

