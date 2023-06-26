Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    3d Marine Division Change of Command Ceremony 2023 [Image 4 of 5]

    3d Marine Division Change of Command Ceremony 2023

    CAMP COURTNEY, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    06.30.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Jennifer Andrade 

    3rd Marine Division     

    U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Christian Wortman gives his remarks during a change of command ceremony on Camp Courtney, Okinawa, Japan, June 30, 2023. The ceremony signified the official transfer of command of 3d Marine Division from Maj. Gen. Bargeron to Maj. Gen. Wortman. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Jennifer Andrade)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.30.2023
    Date Posted: 06.30.2023 00:22
    Photo ID: 7889462
    VIRIN: 230629-M-MN384-1628
    Resolution: 8061x5377
    Size: 5.46 MB
    Location: CAMP COURTNEY, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3d Marine Division Change of Command Ceremony 2023 [Image 5 of 5], by Sgt Jennifer Andrade, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    3d Marine Division Change of Command Ceremony 2023
    3d Marine Division Change of Command Ceremony 2023
    3d Marine Division Change of Command Ceremony 2023
    3d Marine Division Change of Command Ceremony 2023
    3d Marine Division Change of Command Ceremony 2023

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    3d Marine Division Transfers Command

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USMC
    CoC
    Marines
    change of command
    3D MARDIV

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT