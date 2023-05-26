Corpstruction guest talks National Safety Month, being safe at USACE parks

The National Safety Council declared June "National Safety Month" and Abby Jones, the president of the Tulsa District Water Safety Council joined the Corpstruction Podcast recently to talk about the importance of staying safety conscious while visiting parks and campgrounds.



Jones' primary position is a natural resources management specialist but she's been the district's Water Safety Council president nearly a decade.



"A lot of our campgrounds have hiking areas, just make sure you're aware of your surroundings, wear your bug repellant and be aware of trash in your campgrounds. Those raccoons sometimes like to come up at night and get in the trash," said Jones. "If you go on a hike make sure you have water and the proper gear as far as water and snacks."



She reiterated the importance of lifejacket wear on the lake but also talked about staying safe while hiking, boating and avoiding some wildlife.



"We have a lot of people who come to our lakes not only to recreate on the water but to also camp so being weather aware not only when in the campground but on the water is important," Jones said.



Jones who began her career as a park ranger in Kansas at Council Grove and Marion Reservoirs also worked at Keystone Lake and Lake Eufaula in Oklahoma.



"The sun, if it's beaming down, it's going to wear on you. Make sure you have something to drink. Is that alcohol? Probably not the best thing to boat and have alcohol with it. If you do, have someone who is going to drive the boat that hasn't been. Hydrate. With water preferably or something with electrolytes," said Jones.



Boaters are also required to have a sound-making device, a life jacket within arms reach and a fire extinguisher and all children 12 and under are required by law in Oklahoma and Kansas to wear a properly-fitted life jacket. In Texas, all boaters under the age of 13 are required to wear a U.S. Coast Guard-approved life jacket, and adults are required to have a properly-fitting life jacket that is easily accessible.



According to the National Safety Council website, "Preventable injuries, commonly known as 'accidents," are the fourth leading cause of U.S. deaths."



To listen to Corpstruction visit



Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/episode/5gtrPJ3M68zR8UPC2julYA

Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/corpstruction/id1574706025

DVIDS: https://dvidshub.net/r/v3amjj

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.02.2023 Date Posted: 06.02.2023 16:52 Story ID: 446129 Location: TULSA, OK, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Corpstruction guest talks National Safety Month, being safe at USACE parks, by Brannen Parrish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.