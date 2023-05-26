Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Corpstruction - Staying Safety Conscious at Corps parks with Abby Jones

    Corpstruction - Staying Safety Conscious at Corps parks with Abby Jones

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TULSA, OK, UNITED STATES

    06.02.2023

    Audio by Brannen Parrish 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District

    Abby Jones joined the Corpstruction Podcast to talk about safety as June is National Safety Month.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.02.2023
    Date Posted: 06.02.2023 16:52
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 74665
    Filename: 2306/DOD_109677494.mp3
    Length: 00:33:07
    Artist Brannen Parrish & Abby Jones
    Year 2023
    Genre Podcast Government and Military
    Location: TULSA, OK, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Corpstruction - Staying Safety Conscious at Corps parks with Abby Jones, by Brannen Parrish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Corpstruction guest talks National Safety Month, being safe at USACE parks

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Army Corps of Engineers

    TAGS

    safety
    wildlife
    ATV
    Hiking
    boating
    ORV

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT