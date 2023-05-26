Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Corpstruction guest talks National Safety Month, being safe at USACE parks

    TULSA, OK, UNITED STATES

    06.02.2023

    Photo by Brannen Parrish 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District

    Abby Jones is a natural resource management specialist at the Tulsa District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. She joined the Corpstruction Podcast recently to discuss being safe while visiting Corps Parks.

