MCPON visits NBVC

230512-N-VH871-1082 PORT HUENEME, Calif. (May 12, 2023) Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy James Honea is asked a question during an all-hands call while visiting Naval Base Ventura County (NBVC), Port Hueneme, May 12, 2023. Honea listened to concerns and answered questions while discussing his priorities of warfighting competency, professional and character development, and quality of life. NBVC is a strategically located Naval installation composed of three operating facilities: Point Mugu, Port Hueneme and San Nicolas Island. NBVC is the home of the Pacific Seabees, West Coast E-2D Hawkeyes, 3 warfare centers and 80 tenants. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Austin Ingram/Released)

