    NSA Bahrain beach cleanup 2023

    BAHRAIN

    04.27.2023

    Photo by Ameera Al-Kooheji 

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Bahrain

    230427-N-XJ066-1143 MANAMA, Bahrain (April 27, 2023) Capt. William Lane, Naval Support Activity (NSA) Bahrain's commanding officer joins personnel and volunteers in a beach cleanup activity at Karbabad Beach organized by NSA Bahrain's Environmental Division in partnership with Bahrain's Supreme Council for Environment and the Capital Municipal Council. NSA Bahrain enables the forward operations and responsiveness of U.S. and allied forces in support of Navy Region Europe, Africa, Central’s mission to provide services to the fleet, warfighter and family. (U.S. Navy photo by Ameera Al-Kooheji/Released)

    Date Taken: 04.27.2023
    Date Posted: 05.02.2023 06:53
    Photo ID: 7772339
    VIRIN: 230427-N-XJ066-1143
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 2.79 MB
    Location: BH
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NSA Bahrain beach cleanup 2023, by Ameera Al-Kooheji, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NSA Bahrain Beach Cleanup 2023

    TAGS

    #NSABahrain #beachcleanup

