NSA Bahrain beach cleanup 2023

230427-N-XJ066-1143 MANAMA, Bahrain (April 27, 2023) Capt. William Lane, Naval Support Activity (NSA) Bahrain's commanding officer joins personnel and volunteers in a beach cleanup activity at Karbabad Beach organized by NSA Bahrain's Environmental Division in partnership with Bahrain's Supreme Council for Environment and the Capital Municipal Council. NSA Bahrain enables the forward operations and responsiveness of U.S. and allied forces in support of Navy Region Europe, Africa, Central’s mission to provide services to the fleet, warfighter and family. (U.S. Navy photo by Ameera Al-Kooheji/Released)

