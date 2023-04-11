MIRC Celebrates the Army Reserve's 115th Birthday

Photo By Maj. Jeku Arce | Brig. Gen. Kelly Dickerson (middle), deputy chief of staff, G3/5/7, Office of the...... read more read more Photo By Maj. Jeku Arce | Brig. Gen. Kelly Dickerson (middle), deputy chief of staff, G3/5/7, Office of the Chief of the Army Reserve, prepares to cut the celebratory cake with a sword with the youngest and oldest Soldier at the Military Intelligence Readiness Command, the host of the 115th Army Reserve Birthday at Fort Belvoir, Virginia, April 20, 2023. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Maj. Jeku Arce) see less | View Image Page

The Military Intelligence Readiness Command (MIRC) hosted a celebration of the Army Reserve's 115th birthday yesterday.



Guests in attendance included Soldiers and civilian staff from the MIRC, retired Soldiers who previously served in the MIRC, and individuals from the Fort Belvoir community.



"We're all here today because we found our passion, and we found our purpose," said MIRC Command Executive Officer Luther Thomas, Jr. during his opening remarks. "The Army Reserve is made up of individuals with different backgrounds, skills, and experiences. We all share one common goal to serve our country and protect our freedom."



This year, the Army Reserve's birthday falls during the weekend, bringing the celebration to an earlier start.



"The Army Reserve is the most diverse force in the world. We're more diverse than the active component, we're more diverse than the guard," said Brig. Gen. Kelly Dickerson, deputy chief of staff, G3/5/7, Office of the Chief of the Army Reserve, as he gave his remarks as the guest speaker.



"We're more diverse than any other services because we come from all over the country and the other four territories that we have. [With our diversity,] I think about the power that our enemies cannot bring to the fight."



Yesterday was also the launch of the new Army Reserve logo with the theme "It's Your Time" to capture the spirit of the citizen Soldier. The new logo was displayed on the Army Reserve birthday cake as it was cut ceremoniously by the guest of honor, along with the youngest and oldest serving Soldier present.