Brig. Gen. Kelly Dickerson (middle), deputy chief of staff, G3/5/7, Office of the Chief of the Army Reserve, prepares to cut the celebratory cake with a sword with the youngest and oldest Soldier at the Military Intelligence Readiness Command, the host of the 115th Army Reserve Birthday at Fort Belvoir, Virginia, April 20, 2023. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Maj. Jeku Arce)
|Date Taken:
|04.20.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.20.2023 14:19
|Photo ID:
|7751319
|VIRIN:
|230420-A-WE313-662
|Resolution:
|6470x4296
|Size:
|2.2 MB
|Location:
|FORT BELVOIR, VA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MIRC Celebrates the 115th Army Reserve Birthday [Image 2 of 2], by MAJ Jeku Arce, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT