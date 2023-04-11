Phyllis Wilson (middle), Army Reserve Ambassador representing the state of Maryland, speaks with personnel of the Military Intelligence Readiness Command (MIRC) at the 115th Army Reserve Birthday celebration hosted by the MIRC at Fort Belvoir, Virginia, April 20, 2023. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Maj. Jeku Arce)
|Date Taken:
|04.20.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.20.2023 14:16
|Photo ID:
|7751294
|VIRIN:
|230420-A-WE313-336
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|4.43 MB
|Location:
|FORT BELVOIR, VA, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MIRC Celebrates the 115th Army Reserve Birthday, by MAJ Jeku Arce, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT