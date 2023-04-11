Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MIRC Celebrates the 115th Army Reserve Birthday

    FORT BELVOIR, VA, UNITED STATES

    04.20.2023

    Photo by Maj. Jeku Arce 

    Military Intelligence Readiness Command

    Phyllis Wilson (middle), Army Reserve Ambassador representing the state of Maryland, speaks with personnel of the Military Intelligence Readiness Command (MIRC) at the 115th Army Reserve Birthday celebration hosted by the MIRC at Fort Belvoir, Virginia, April 20, 2023. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Maj. Jeku Arce)

    Date Taken: 04.20.2023
    Date Posted: 04.20.2023 14:16
