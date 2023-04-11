MIRC Celebrates the 115th Army Reserve Birthday

Phyllis Wilson (middle), Army Reserve Ambassador representing the state of Maryland, speaks with personnel of the Military Intelligence Readiness Command (MIRC) at the 115th Army Reserve Birthday celebration hosted by the MIRC at Fort Belvoir, Virginia, April 20, 2023. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Maj. Jeku Arce)

