MIRC Celebrates the 115th Army Reserve Birthday

Phyllis Wilson (middle right), Army Reserve Ambassador representing the state of Maryland, poses with a photo with warrant officers of the Military Intelligence Readiness Command at the 115th Army Reserve Birthday celebration hosted by the MIRC at Fort Belvoir, Virginia, April 20, 2023. Wilson was a former command chief warrant officer at the MIRC. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Maj. Jeku Arce)

