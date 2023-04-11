Phyllis Wilson (middle right), Army Reserve Ambassador representing the state of Maryland, poses with a photo with warrant officers of the Military Intelligence Readiness Command at the 115th Army Reserve Birthday celebration hosted by the MIRC at Fort Belvoir, Virginia, April 20, 2023. Wilson was a former command chief warrant officer at the MIRC. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Maj. Jeku Arce)
|Date Taken:
|04.20.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.20.2023 14:19
|Photo ID:
|7751314
|VIRIN:
|230420-A-WE313-601
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|2.76 MB
|Location:
|FORT BELVOIR, VA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MIRC Celebrates the 115th Army Reserve Birthday [Image 2 of 2], by MAJ Jeku Arce, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT