MLR-TE Training

Approximately 5,500 service members participated in a 3d Marine Littoral Regiment Training Exercise (MLR-TE). Part of this exercise was conducted at Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow, Feb. 13 – Feb. 17. First Lieutenant Isaac Liston, 3d MLR Communication Strategy and Operations officer in charge, explained the training being conducted.



“MLR-TE is a large-scale, service-level exercise designed to train, develop, and experiment with the 3d MLR as part of the MAGTF, led by 3d Marine Division, operating as a Stand-In Force across a contested and distributed maritime environment,” he said. “The MLR, intended to operate and maneuver within the range of adversary sensors and weapons systems, will contribute to deterrence and, if necessary, conflict by providing a fast, lethal, and low-observable force that can deliver immediate response options for strategic decision making.”



The entirety of the MLR-TE was segmented into three, distinctive phases. Liston clarified what each part consisted of.



“Phase I consists of unit level training where 3d Littoral Combat Team will conduct combined arms live-fire training,” said Liston. “3d Littoral Anti-Air Battalion will conduct air defense scenario simulations, and 3d Littoral Logistics Battalion will conduct multifunctional logistics planning. Phase II is the MLR collective training event where 3d MLR and its subordinate battalions will establish expeditionary advanced bases throughout Southern California and rehearse command and control. Phase III consists of the MAGTF Warfighting Exercise where 3d MLR will execute force-on-force training against 7th Marines.”



Liston stated that the MLR-TE provided a valuable training opportunity for the MLR to deploy as a regiment, enhancing its ability to command and control its forces in an expeditionary and contested environment.



He further explained that the MLR-TE was held in various locations throughout Southern California and Arizona, enabling the MLR to train in a realistic environment for seizing and defending key maritime terrain. Major Justin Lokkesmoe, MCLB Barstow Director of Operations, stated why the Mojave Desert was particularly beneficial for this reason.



“MCLB Barstow provides an advantageous training due to its physical distance from the other bases in the region,” said Lokkesmoe. “Logistical re-supply mimics the same challenges a unit would encounter in expeditionary operations.”



The exercise was an opportunity for service members to train as they fight. The MLR-TE was the first field training exercise that featured an MLR with all components, Liston said. The exercise provided a chance to train hard, refine tactics and procedures, and continue to rapidly develop the MLR.

