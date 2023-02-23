Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MLR-TE CASEVAC Drill [Image 3 of 6]

    MLR-TE CASEVAC Drill

    MARINE CORPS LOGISTICS BASE BARSTOW, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.17.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Jerry Edlin 

    3rd Marine Division     

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Isaac Sherley, an infantry Marine with 3d Littoral Combat Team, 3d Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division, patrols during Marine Littoral Regiment Training Exercise (MLR-TE) at Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow, California on Feb. 16, 2023. MLR-TE is a large-scale, service-level exercise designed to train, develop, and experiment with the 3d MLR as part of a Marine Air-Ground Task Force, led by 3d Marine Division, operating as a Stand-in Force across a contested and distributed maritime environment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jerry Edlin)

    Date Taken: 02.17.2023
    VIRIN: 230217-M-TD494-1003
    This work, MLR-TE CASEVAC Drill [Image 6 of 6], by Cpl Jerry Edlin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

