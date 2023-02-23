MLR-TE CASEVAC Drill

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Isaac Sherley, an infantry Marine with 3d Littoral Combat Team, 3d Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division, patrols during Marine Littoral Regiment Training Exercise (MLR-TE) at Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow, California on Feb. 16, 2023. MLR-TE is a large-scale, service-level exercise designed to train, develop, and experiment with the 3d MLR as part of a Marine Air-Ground Task Force, led by 3d Marine Division, operating as a Stand-in Force across a contested and distributed maritime environment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jerry Edlin)
|Date Taken:
|02.17.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.25.2023 15:23
|Photo ID:
|7650659
|VIRIN:
|230217-M-TD494-1003
|Resolution:
|2406x3007
|Size:
|3.93 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS LOGISTICS BASE BARSTOW, CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
