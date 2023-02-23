Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MLR-TE Civil Relations [Image 1 of 4]

    MLR-TE Civil Relations

    MARINE CORPS LOGISTICS BASE BARSTOW, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.15.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Jerry Edlin 

    3rd Marine Division     

    U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Robert Patterson, company commander, 3d Littoral Combat Team, 3d Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division, conducts a key leader engagement with the local police chief and mayor of a simulated town during Marine Littoral Regiment Training Exercise (MLR-TE) at Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow, California, Feb. 14, 2023. MLR-TE is a large-scale, service-level exercise designed to train, develop, and experiment with the 3d MLR as part of a Marine Air-Ground Task Force, led by 3d Marine Division, operating as a Stand-in Force across a contested and distributed maritime environment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jerry Edlin)

    Date Taken: 02.15.2023
    Date Posted: 02.25.2023 15:24
    Photo ID: 7650663
    VIRIN: 230215-M-TD494-1001
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 10.44 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS LOGISTICS BASE BARSTOW, CA, US 
    This work, MLR-TE Civil Relations [Image 4 of 4], by Cpl Jerry Edlin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

