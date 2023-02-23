Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MLR-TE Civil Relations [Image 3 of 5]

    MLR-TE Civil Relations

    MARINE CORPS LOGISTICS BASE BARSTOW, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.16.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Jerry Edlin 

    3rd Marine Division     

    A U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman with 3d Littoral Combat Team, 3d Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division, conducts an engagement with local medical personnel of a simulated town during Marine Littoral Regiment Training Exercise (MLR-TE) at Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow, California, Feb. 15, 2023. MLR-TE is a large-scale, service-level exercise designed to train, develop, and experiment with the 3d MLR as part of a Marine Air-Ground Task Force, led
    by 3d Marine Division, operating as a Stand-in Force across a contested and distributed maritime environment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jerry Edlin)

    Date Taken: 02.16.2023
    Location: MARINE CORPS LOGISTICS BASE BARSTOW, CA, US 
