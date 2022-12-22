Glory Rests: 816th EAS inactivates

Transit Gloria.



It means “glory fades.” But the legacy of the 816th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron lives on through the Airmen who served in the squadron and the lives they saved.



Arguably one of the most significant Team Charleston events of the year did not happen here. The 816th EAS inactivated on Sept. 30, 2022, at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar.



“It had been a sprint for 16 years,” said Lt. Col. Daniel Naske, former 816th EAS commander, now 437th Airlift Wing Chief of Safety. “We were sprinting until the day we inactivated.”



After being reactivated in 2006, the 816th EAS spent 16 years continually executing the U.S. Central Command mission during operations like Enduring Freedom, Iraqi Freedom, New Dawn, and Inherent Resolve.



During that time, the 816th EAS grew combat ready aircrew and was a proving ground for new tactics, techniques and procedures.



“It was where crews went to learn how to fly in combat,” Naske said. “We train at home station, but until you deploy in combat with the 816th, you felt unproven. That’s what the squadron did.”



The squadron concluded its service by conducting the largest non-combatant evacuation operation in history, directly contributing to the rescue of 124,000 people during Operation Allies Refuge.



Just three weeks prior to the inactivation ceremony, the 816th EAS Airmen delivered more than 1.4 million pounds of humanitarian aid after the catastrophic floods in Pakistan.





The inactivation comes with the implementation of the new Air Force Force Generation deployment model, known as AFFORGEN, which aims to deploy units together, to improve agility and lethality.



Under that model, the 8th Airlift Squadron from Joint Base Lewis McChord, Wash., has taken up the role and responsibility of the 816th EAS. But the heritage still lives on in the pride of the Airmen who served there.



“This is it,” Naske said, as he reflected on the inactivation ceremony and the legacy of the 816th EAS. “It was a relief and an overwhelming sense of pride. Glory may fade, but the 816th and the soul of combat airlift will live on in all those who have served in this squadron.”



This chapter of the 816th EAS has come to a close, but mobility Airmen will continue the proud legacy of combat airlift, projecting rapid global mobility with tenacity and grit to answer our Nation’s call.

