New York National Guard leaders visit Airmen in Brazil for military Exercise TAPIO

One hundred and five New York Air National Guard members participated in the 5th annual Brazilian Joint Exercise TAPIO held in Campo Grande, Brazil, from Aug. 20-31, 2022.



The joint exercise simulated war scenarios, including helicopter infiltration and extrication, rescues that required a rope to access the patient, separated survivor scenarios, and an urban operation with a vehicle extrication and mass casualty event.



The main element of the exercise from New York was the 106th Rescue Wing deploying air assets and personnel to conduct Combat Search and Rescue and Close Air Support operations.



On August 29, the exercise concluded with a Distinguished Visitors Day where the aircrews flew Brazilians and 106th pararescue Airmen during an infiltration mission.



During the final event, the Brazilians and Americans proved their abilities to trust each other's aircraft and tactical practices. The overall goal that concluded the mission was to promote mutual understanding, trust, and interoperability among participants and to converge efforts to increase the capacity of the American and Brazilian Armed Forces.



"It’s great to be here for the second year. The relationships and the overall size of the event have grown over the years," said U.S. Air Force Col. Jeff Cannet, the 106th Operations Group commander.



"But also, both professionally and personally, the relationships have grown. We are looking forward to our partnership growing even more in the future," he continued.



The 106th, stationed at Gabreski Air National Guard Base in Westhampton Beach on Long Island, brought one HC-130J Combat King II search and rescue aircraft, three HH-60 Pave Hawk search and rescue helicopters.



The New York's 105th Airlift Wing, based at Stewart Air National Guard Base in Newburgh, provided transportation with two C-17 Globemaster III transport aircraft.



Among the group of Airmen were also 29 maintainers who worked around the clock to provide day-to-day repairs, inspections, and safety for all the aircraft at the wing and would spend their final days getting the aircraft ready for the flights back to New York.



"The Airmen have mastered a tight balancing act; they worked 18-hour days and were typically the first to come into work and the last to leave," said U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Amaturo Dominic, 106th Rescue Wing maintenance officer. "This entire mission, they have maintained a great positive attitude and enjoyed working with their Brazilian military counterpart."



This exercise was the latest event in a relationship the New York Air National Guard and the Brazilian Air Force began building in 2019 under the National Guard Bureau's State Partnership Program.



"This exercise has been a great experience for our Air Force personnel to conduct combat search and rescue and close air support operations alongside the Brazilian forces. But also, seeing our maintainers utilizing their different skill sets and experience and working incredibly hard to make this mission a success and to safely be able to fix our aircraft to support this exercise," said U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Denise Donnell, the commander of the New York Air National Guard.



"The value and support of the maintenance team are what helps us lead to the success of our missions," she added. "This mission proved the value of a citizen Guardsmen Airmen that can come to Brazil and make sure every aircraft is safe to execute this exercise."



The American and Brazilian aircrews donned their skill sets during the entire exercise, designed to improve their abilities to work together and achieve practical solutions to reach regional and global security objectives.



The tactical environment on the ground that was executed during the mission for the DVs was made more realistic by participants carrying weapons that fired simulated munitions.



"The strong relationships between our countries are continually based on mutual respect and experience we can teach each other. Even with the COVID-19 pandemic, we have been able to execute countless key leader engagements and exercises," said U.S. Army Brig Gen. Isabel Smith, the New York National Guard director of Joint Staff.



She added, "at the Distinguished Visitor event today, I had the opportunity to speak with the Minister of Defense for Brazil. He indicated that together we can continue to build a partnership between Brazil and the United States."



After the exercise, both countries could collaborate, increase interoperability and build their partner nation's capacities.



The State Partnership Program, through the years, has been an innovative, cost-effective program that supports Combatant Command, U.S. Embassy's, and partner nation objectives but also builds defense capability and capacity and fosters enduring and personal relationships.



Through SPP, the National Guard conducts military-to-military engagements in support of defense security goals but also leverages whole-of-society relationships and capabilities to facilitate broader interagency and spanning military, government, economic and social spheres.