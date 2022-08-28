Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    New York National Guard leaders visit Airmen in Brazil for military Exercise TAPIO

    New York National Guard leaders visit Airmen in Brazil for military Exercise TAPIO

    CAMPO GRANDE, BRAZIL

    08.28.2022

    Photo by Maj. Jean Kratzer 

    Headquarters, 42nd Infantry Division

    New York Air National Guard 106th Rescue Wing maintenance team members speak with Brig. Gen. Denise Donnell, the commander of the New York Air National Guard and Brig Gen. Isabel Smith, the New York National Guard director of Joint Staff on Aug. 28, 2022 near Campo Grande, Brazil. One hundred and five New York Air National Guard members participated in the 5th annual Brazilian Joint Exercise TAPIO held in Campo Grande, Brazil, from Aug. 20-31, 2022.

    New York National Guard leaders visit Airmen in Brazil for military Exercise TAPIO

    Air National Guard
    New York National Guard
    National Guard
    Joint Military
    TAPIO

