New York National Guard leaders visit Airmen in Brazil for military Exercise TAPIO

Col. Shawn Fitzgerald, the 106th Rescue Wing commander and Exercise TÁPIO American mission commander stands with Brig. Gen. Denise Donnell, the commander of the New York Air National Guard and Brig Gen. Isabel Smith, the New York National Guard director of Joint Staff and Col. Eric Underhill, New York National Guard J3 Director (Operations) on Aug. 29, 2022 near Campo Grande, Brazil. One hundred and five New York Air National Guard members participated in the 5th annual Brazilian Joint Exercise TAPIO held in Campo Grande, Brazil, from Aug. 20-31, 2022.

