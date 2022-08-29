New York National Guard leaders visit Airmen in Brazil for military Exercise TAPIO

Paulo Sergio Nogueira de Oliveira, Brazilian Army General and current minister of defense of Brazil shakes hands with Brig. Gen. Isabel Smith, the New York National Guard director of Joint Staff. One hundred and five New York National Guard members participated in the 5th annual Brazilian Joint Exercise TAPIO held in Campo Grande, Brazil on Aug. 29, 2022.

