Tuskegee Airmen-inspired Flight Academy Tours C-17

On Thursday, August 18, 2022, twenty students from the RedTail Flight Academy's Summer Day Camp toured a C-17 Globemaster III at Stewart Air National Guard Base in Newburgh, NY. The tour was meant as an inspiration for the students, who are considering a career in aviation. The RedTail Flight Academy is an all-volunteer program inspired by the Tuskegee Airmen, the first African-American military aviators in the United States Armed Forces. The program was launched in September 2021.



Onboard the C-17, students explored from nose to tail. They tested the pilot's seat, lifted cargo chains, and learned about parachutes, oxygen masks, and calculating payloads. The Airmen of the 137th Airlift Squadron showed enthusiasm as they guided the students around the cargo plane. They explained the functions of different parts of the aircraft and answered questions from the students. The experience was an inspiring look into the world of aviation for the campers, who are from groups that are traditionally underrepresented in aviation.



The mission of the 137th Airlift Squadron is to provide airlift support for the United States Armed Forces. This includes transportation of troops, equipment, and supplies. The squadron also provides humanitarian aid and disaster relief assistance around the world.

