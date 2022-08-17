Twenty students from the RedTail Flight Academy's Summer Day Camp toured a C-17 Globemaster III at Stewart Air National Guard Base in Newburgh, NY, August 18, 2022. The tour was meant as an inspiration for the students, who are considering a career in aviation. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Daniel Hotter)
|Date Taken:
|08.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.20.2022 09:40
|Photo ID:
|7380236
|VIRIN:
|220819-Z-WA448-458
|Resolution:
|6126x4084
|Size:
|0 B
|Location:
|STEWART AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, NY, US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|5
Tuskegee Airmen-inspired Flight Academy Tours C-17
