    Tuskegee Airmen-inspired Flight Academy Tours C-17 [Image 4 of 9]

    Tuskegee Airmen-inspired Flight Academy Tours C-17

    STEWART AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, NY, UNITED STATES

    08.17.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Daniel Hotter 

    105th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Tech. Sgt. Levi Grant dons an oxygen mask for students from the RedTail Flight Academy's Summer Day Camp as they tour a C-17 Globemaster III at Stewart Air National Guard Base in Newburgh, NY, August 18, 2022. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Daniel Hotter)

    Date Taken: 08.17.2022
    Date Posted: 08.20.2022 09:40
    Photo ID: 7380231
    VIRIN: 220819-Z-WA448-471
    Resolution: 3894x5841
    Size: 0 B
    Location: STEWART AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, NY, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tuskegee Airmen-inspired Flight Academy Tours C-17 [Image 9 of 9], by TSgt Daniel Hotter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Tuskegee Airmen-inspired Flight Academy Tours C-17

    TAGS

    NYANG
    105AW
    NYNG
    DMNA
    Tuskegee Airmen
    C 17 GLOBEMASTER III CARGO AIRCRAFT

