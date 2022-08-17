Tuskegee Airmen-inspired Flight Academy Tours C-17

Twenty students from the RedTail Flight Academy's Summer Day Camp toured a C-17 Globemaster III at Stewart Air National Guard Base in Newburgh, NY, August 18, 2022. The tour was meant as an inspiration for the students, who are considering a career in aviation. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Daniel Hotter)

Date Taken: 08.17.2022
Location: STEWART AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, NY, US