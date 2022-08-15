Pararescuemen assigned to the 31st Rescue Squadron board a Royal Malaysian Air Force EC725 helicopter to conduct hoist operations in support of Exercise Pacific Angel at Subang Air Base, Malaysia, Aug. 15, 2022. These training exercises are designed to posture search and rescue personnel to respond quickly and effectively to a wide range of possible contingencies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessi Roth)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.15.2022 Date Posted: 08.17.2022 03:13 Photo ID: 7373672 VIRIN: 220815-F-PW483-2001 Resolution: 7835x5223 Size: 7.32 MB Location: SUBANG AIR BASE, MY Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. and Malaysian forces hone combat search and rescue techniques during PAC ANGEL 22 [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Jessi Roth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.