Pararescuemen assigned to the 31st Rescue Squadron board a Royal Malaysian Air Force EC725 helicopter to conduct hoist operations in support of Exercise Pacific Angel at Subang Air Base, Malaysia, Aug. 15, 2022. These training exercises are designed to posture search and rescue personnel to respond quickly and effectively to a wide range of possible contingencies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessi Roth)
|Date Taken:
|08.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.17.2022 03:13
|Photo ID:
|7373672
|VIRIN:
|220815-F-PW483-2001
|Resolution:
|7835x5223
|Size:
|7.32 MB
|Location:
|SUBANG AIR BASE, MY
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. and Malaysian forces hone combat search and rescue techniques during PAC ANGEL 22 [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Jessi Roth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
