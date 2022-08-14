Alpha Company “Assassins” return from U.S. Central Command deployment

Photo By Staff Sgt. Jesse Anderla | The 1st Armored Division Commanding General Brig. Gen. James P. Isenhower III and 1st...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Jesse Anderla | The 1st Armored Division Commanding General Brig. Gen. James P. Isenhower III and 1st Armored Division Command Sergeant Major Command Sgt. Maj. Michael C. Williams greet Soldiers from Alpha Company, 142nd Division Sustainment Support Battalion, 1st Armored Division Sustainment Brigade as they disembark their flight from Kuwait, Aug. 11, 2022 at Fort Bliss, Texas. The company served a nine-month rotation deployed to the Middle East in support of Operations Inherent Resolve and Spartan Shield conducting sustainment operations that ensured the warfighers and supported troops in contact received the supplies and materiel they needed. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Jesse Anderla) see less | View Image Page

FORT BLISS, Texas – Soldiers assigned to the 1st Armored Division Sustainment Brigade returned home from a deployment to the U.S. Central Command theater Aug. 11.



Alpha Company, 142nd Division Sustainment Support Battalion, 1st Armored Division Sustainment Brigade completed a nine-month rotation in support of Operations Inherent Resolve and Spartan Shield.



“Everybody pitched in and made it a team effort across four countries by the time we were all done. They were relentless in the pursuit of excellence, tireless at getting the job done, and supported each other as we had to head out to so many different locations,” said Capt. Zachary Livingston, commander, Alpha Company, 142nd Division Sustainment Support Battalion, 1st Armored Division Sustainment Brigade.



Livingston and his company supported a number of sustainment missions within the U.S. CENTCOM area of responsibility, including the operation of Supply Support Activities in four locations, fuel testing, convoy operations for resupply missions, and water purification exercises in Kuwait. Ultimately, his company ensured the warfighters and the supported troops in contact received the supplies and materiel they needed to operate.



“We were the biggest company in the organization, and we provided a lot of stability while we were there because of how good these Soldiers are,” Livingston stated. “They are stable and strong. Their commitment to learning their trade and practicing their profession is amazing. It has been an honor to serve as their commander.”



Leaders, families and friends recognized the returning soldiers during a short ceremony in front of the 1st Armored Division Sustainment Brigade headquarters.



“You all did tremendous work, spread across the entire Middle East, supporting American interests in Iraq, Syria, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Kuwait and Qatar. You all represented the Iron Division with distinction, honor, and integrity and you made us all proud. It feels really good to have you home, said Lt. Col. Kalin Reardon, battalion commander, 142nd Division Sustainment Support Battalion, 1st Armored Division Sustainment Brigade.



Reardon then gave a short safety brief and reminded the Soldiers that resources are available to assist with reintegration and help is always available, they just have to reach out. He then turned and addressed the families.



“To the families… I appreciate, from the bottom of my heart, everything that you do to keep things running back here, in the United States, and keeping things running back at home,” Reardon said. “We can’t do anything we do without you, and I appreciate it. So, thank you very much, and thank you for being here today.”



The ceremony closed out with remarks from Col. Micah R. Hutchins, commander, 1st Armored Division Sustainment Brigade, before releasing the Soldiers to their families and friends in attendance.



“Thank you for what you did for your country… for your nation,” said Hutchins.



Hutchins explained to the Soldiers standing in formation that the Army cannot do what it does without its sustainers and that senior leaders at the division and highest echelons of the Army recognize that.



“Be safe. Take care of each other, just like on the battlefield. Take care of your buddies, alright? Because we all need you. You’re representing the Muleskinners, you’re representing your name, you’re representing your family, and you’re representing the United States Army, Hutchins concluded.