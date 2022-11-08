Alpha Company “Assassins” return from U.S. Central Command deployment

A Soldier assigned to Alpha Company, 142nd Division Sustainment Support Battalion, 1st Armored Division Sustainment Brigade, greets his family for the first time after redeploying from the U.S. Central Command theater Aug. 11, 2022 at Fort Bliss, Texas. Alpha company served a nine-month rotation in support of Operations Inherent Resolve and Spartan Shield conducting sustainment operations that ensured the warfighter and supported troops in contact received the supplies and materiel they needed. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Jessica Rovero)

