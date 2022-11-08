Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Alpha Company “Assassins” return from U.S. Central Command deployment [Image 7 of 7]

    Alpha Company “Assassins” return from U.S. Central Command deployment

    FORT BLISS, TX, UNITED STATES

    08.11.2022

    Photo by Maj. Jessica Rovero 

    1st Armored Division

    A Soldier assigned to Alpha Company, 142nd Division Sustainment Support Battalion, 1st Armored Division Sustainment Brigade, embraces his family for the first time after redeploying from the U.S. Central Command theater Aug. 11, 2022 at Fort Bliss, Texas. Alpha company served a nine-month rotation in support of Operations Inherent Resolve and Spartan Shield conducting sustainment missions that ensured the warfighter and supported troops in contact received the supplies and materiel they needed. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Jessica Rovero)

    This work, Alpha Company “Assassins” return from U.S. Central Command deployment [Image 7 of 7], by MAJ Jessica Rovero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Alpha Company &ldquo;Assassins&rdquo; return from U.S. Central Command deployment

