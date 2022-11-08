Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Alpha Company “Assassins” return from U.S. Central Command deployment [Image 3 of 7]

    Alpha Company “Assassins” return from U.S. Central Command deployment

    FORT BLISS, TX, UNITED STATES

    08.11.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jesse Anderla 

    1st Armored Division

    The 1st Armored Division Commanding General Brig. Gen. James P. Isenhower III and 1st Armored Division Command Sergeant Major Command Sgt. Maj. Michael C. Williams greet Soldiers from Alpha Company, 142nd Division Sustainment Support Battalion, 1st Armored Division Sustainment Brigade as they disembark their flight from Kuwait at Fort Bliss Texas, Aug. 11, 2022. The company served a nine-month rotation deployed to the Middle East in support of Operations Inherent Resolve and Spartan Shield conducting sustainment operations that ensured the warfighers and supported troops in contact received the supplies and materiel they needed. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Jesse Anderla, 1st Armored Division public affairs)

    Date Taken: 08.11.2022
    Date Posted: 08.14.2022 15:41
    Photo ID: 7369183
    VIRIN: 220811-A-FI831-003
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 1.83 MB
    Location: FORT BLISS, TX, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Alpha Company “Assassins” return from U.S. Central Command deployment [Image 7 of 7], by SSG Jesse Anderla, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Operation Inherent Resolve

    1st Armored Division
    U.S. Army Central
    U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM)
    1st Armored Division Sustainment Brigade
    U.S. Forces Command (FORSCOM)
    III Armored Corps

