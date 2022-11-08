Alpha Company “Assassins” return from U.S. Central Command deployment

The 1st Armored Division Commanding General Brig. Gen. James P. Isenhower III and 1st Armored Division Command Sergeant Major Command Sgt. Maj. Michael C. Williams greet Soldiers from Alpha Company, 142nd Division Sustainment Support Battalion, 1st Armored Division Sustainment Brigade as they disembark their flight from Kuwait at Fort Bliss Texas, Aug. 11, 2022. The company served a nine-month rotation deployed to the Middle East in support of Operations Inherent Resolve and Spartan Shield conducting sustainment operations that ensured the warfighers and supported troops in contact received the supplies and materiel they needed. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Jesse Anderla, 1st Armored Division public affairs)

