Sisters win Civil Air Patrol's highest honor

One's first role models are typically family members. Mothers, fathers, grandparents and of course, siblings.



Relationships with siblings are among the most complicated - at one time or another; rivalries, disagreements and other conflicts drive angst between them but ultimately the love, care and power of family create an irrefutable bond, impossible to break.



Suffice to say, the closeness of siblings can produce the most dynamic of familial connections.



In the Vigevani clan, there is a clear case of cyclical role-modeling going on, but for Cadet Colonels Leah Grace and Sarah Ashley Vigevani, it is simply sisterhood in action.



Who followed who into the Civil Air Patrol isn't really as important as what these two have accomplished in their careers thus far.



Both have risen through the ranks to the level of Cadet Colonels. Both have impressed as the finest examples of the CAP Core Values of service, excellence, integrity and respect. Both have served as exemplary role models of effective leadership and dedicated service and are outstanding examples of the best the CAP has to offer.



And in 2022, both have earned the coveted General Carl A. Spaatz Award.



The Spaatz Award is the Civil Air Patrol's highest cadet honor and presented to cadets who have demonstrated excellence in leadership, character, fitness, and aerospace education.



The award is named in honor of General Carl "Tooey" Spaatz, the first Chief of Staff of the United States Air Force and one of the most influential personalities in the early history of airpower. Spaatz was an early promoter of the application of military air power and directed strategic bombing campaigns in both Europe and the Pacific during World War II. After retiring from the Air Force, Spaatz served as the first chairman of the Civil Air Patrol Board of Governors.



In its 58-year history, just over two-thousand Spaatz Awards have been made, equating to roughly five awards for every 1,000 cadets.



Leah and Sarah were presented their awards by Brig. Gen. Virginia Gaglio, Commander and Chief of Staff, Massachusetts Air National Guard, at a ceremony held on Aug. 1, 2022.



A student of Air Force history, Gaglio recognized the unique circumstances of consecutive Spaatz Awards made to siblings, delivering a unique moment in time for not only the Vigevani sisters, but for the history of the Civil Air Patrol.



"It's not only amazing for one cadet to receive the Spaatz Award, but to have two in the same state at the same time is really nothing short of amazing," said Gaglio.



"The fact that they're both sisters just speaks to their dedication - their family's dedication - to the ideals the Air Force and I couldn't be more honored to be here today."



For Sarah, an AFROTC Cadet at the University of North Dakota, the path to now includes recognition as the 2020 Air Force Association National Aerospace Education Cadet of the Year for Northeast Region and Massachusetts Wing, and the 2019 Wing Brewer Aerospace Award.



"The Spaatz to me is a lot of dedication and the growth of leadership. You start this program as an Airman knowing nothing and working hard with constant dedication," said Sarah.



"To get this award is very fulfilling. It's an honor to be receiving it and hopefully this award inspires others and instills confidence in them - that they can do more than what they are capable of doing."



A proven leader, Sarah served as 2019 Encampment Alpha Flight commander and Bridgewater State University Color Guard commander. She participated in the 2019 NCSA National Blue Beret, an annual event where CAP members support air shows by marshalling aircraft on the flight line, tracking and finding overdue aircraft, and interacting with the public. Sarah has also served her squadron as a flight sergeant, first sergeant and flight commander. She was the unit's first cadet commander, setting a standard for positive and enthusiastic leadership as cadet commander for the Massachusetts Wing's 2022 Encampment.



Cadets qualify for the Spaatz Award after dedicating an average of five years to the CAP and progressing through a number of challenging achievements in the Cadet Program. Cadets develop self-discipline, a strong sense of personal responsibility, the ability to lead and persuade, and gain the tools necessary for pursuing a career in aviation, space, or technology.



In Leah's case, she has always made the most of her experiences, be it as a flight sergeant at the 2019 wing encampment, attending 2020 Region Cadet Leadership School, serving as a member of the 2021 National High Altitude Balloon Challenge Kittinger Cup's winning team and earning the 2021 Massachusetts Wing Frank Brewer AE Cadet Member Award.



"When I was first an Airman I never would've dreamed of standing up there and actually getting that support and motivation from all the senior members and leaders and mentors that I have," said Leah.



"Knowing that those people inspire me, I'm hoping that getting this award allows me to inspire others - motivate them to work hard, volunteer and you know - someday they will all be just as successful."



Leah has led at every level including element leader, flight sergeant, first sergeant, flight commander, deputy commander, cadet advisory council representative, currently as cadet commander, as a 2021 encampment squadron commander. This year she serves as cadet deputy commander for operations during the unit's summer encampment.



Soon, Leah will join Sarah at UND - meeting her next challenge as a Commercial Aviation major.



The future is indeed bright for both of these outstanding cadet colonels. As wingmen, mentors and role-models themselves - the Vigevani sisters undoubtedly share the path to success for those who look up to them.



That's how wingmanship and mentorship works. It's the never-ending case of cyclical role-modeling - in action.



General Spaatz would definitely approve.