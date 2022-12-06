Col. Zavadil takes command of the 378th EMDS

Photo By Tech. Sgt. Patrick Evenson | U.S. Air Force Col. Richard J. Zavadil, incoming commander of the 378th Expeditionary...... read more read more Photo By Tech. Sgt. Patrick Evenson | U.S. Air Force Col. Richard J. Zavadil, incoming commander of the 378th Expeditionary Medical Squadron, speaks during a change of command ceremony at Prince Sultan Air Base, in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, June 9, 2022. Zavadil took command of the 378th EMDS from Col. Jeffrey L. Wisneski during the ceremony. The tradition of change of command ceremonies is so that the unit can witness their new leader assume the responsibility and trust associated with the position of commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Patrick Evenson) see less | View Image Page

The 378th Expeditionary Medical Squadron welcomed a new commander while honoring the outgoing commander's accomplishments during a ceremony held before fellow leaders and the men and women of the squadron.



Col. Jeffrey L. Wisneski relinquished command of the 378th EMDS, to Col. Richard J. Zavadil, during a change of command ceremony at Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, on June 9.



During the past year Wisneski oversaw the expansion of the unit's capabilities by integrating operations with two host nation facilities and added four medical tents including a 24-hour urgent care service, which supported over 3,200 deployed warfighters.



“We're glad you're here Rich and I know you’ll take the medical squadron to even greater heights over your tenure,” said Wisneski. “You are exactly what PSAB needs to grow and mold our brand new A-staff, while taking care of our airmen in the squadron.”



Zavadil, coming from Falls Church, Virginia, where he served as the deputy division chief, analysis and assessments division, for the Air Force Medical Readiness Agency, took the time to show admiration for his new role.



“I'm extremely honored and humbled to be your commander,” said Zavadil to his new squadron. “Command is a privilege and I wish all of you could feel how proud I am right now. I look forward to getting to know each and every one of you, and together we will continue to move forward and do great things.”



The tradition of change of command ceremonies is so that the unit can witness their new leader assume the responsibility and trust associated with the position of commander.



The 378th EMDS, which operates the second largest expeditionary medical treatment facility, is part of the 378th Air Expeditionary Wing. The 378th AEW is responsible for the support of more than 2,400 airmen and soldiers assigned to PSAB and the U.S. Army’s Patriot defense capability and Terminal High Altitude Area Defense capability in the region.