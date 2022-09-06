Col. Zavadil takes command of the 378th EMDS

U.S. Air Force Col. Richard J. Zavadil, right, takes command of the 378th Expeditionary Medical Squadron, from Brig. Gen. William Betts, commander of the 378th Air Expeditionary Wing, during a change of command ceremony at Prince Sultan Air Base, in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, June 9, 2022. Col. Jeffrey L. Wisneski relinquished command of the 378th EMDS to Zavadil. The tradition of change of command ceremonies is so that the unit can witness their new leader assume the responsibility and trust associated with the position of commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Patrick Evenson)

