Col. Zavadil takes command of the 378th EMDS

U.S. Air Force Col. Jeffrey L. Wisneski, outgoing commander of the 378th Expeditionary Medical Squadron, speaks during the change of command ceremony at Prince Sultan Air Base, in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, June 9, 2022. Col. Richard J. Zavadil took command of the 378th EMDS from Wisneski during the ceremony. The tradition of change of command ceremonies is so that the unit can witness their new leader assume the responsibility and trust associated with the position of commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Patrick Evenson)

