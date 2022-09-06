Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Col Zavadil takes command of the 378th EMDS [Image 6 of 8]

    Col Zavadil takes command of the 378th EMDS

    PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SAUDI ARABIA

    06.09.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Patrick Evenson 

    378th Air Expeditionary Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Richard J. Zavadil, incoming commander of the 378th Expeditionary Medical Squadron, speaks during a change of command ceremony at Prince Sultan Air Base, in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, June 9, 2022. Zavadil took command of the 378th EMDS from Col. Jeffrey L. Wisneski during the ceremony. The tradition of change of command ceremonies is so that the unit can witness their new leader assume the responsibility and trust associated with the position of commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Patrick Evenson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.09.2022
    Date Posted: 06.12.2022 07:05
    Photo ID: 7267021
    VIRIN: 220609-Z-YI114-2202
    Resolution: 5538x3685
    Size: 5.72 MB
    Location: PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SA
    Col. Zavadil takes command of the 378th EMDS

    Southwest Asia
    PSAB

