NTAG Hosts Annual Operational Training Meeting

FREDERICKSBURG, Texas - (June 2, 2022) Organizational strength is forged with personnel being trained to perform to the best of their ability. Adhering to that belief, Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) San Antonio held its annual Operational Training Meeting (OTM) in one of the most well-known Texas Hill Country towns.



District members across the command’s coverage area made the journey to attend the all-hands training which covered a number of topics and approaches that will serve well with the ever-growing success of NTAG San Antonio. The session started with opening remarks from NTAG San Antonio Commanding Officer, CDR. Stephanie Simoni who thanked everyone for their hard work and summarized her expectations for OTM and the Command’s mission moving forward.



Further remarks were given by NTAG San Antonio’s Executive Officer, CDR Stacey O’Neal, Command Master Chief, CMDCM Samuel Bernal, and Command Chief Recruiter, NCCM Matthew Maduemesi. Like the CDR Simoni, each thanked everyone and proceeded to provide their expectations and unique styles of motivation.



A wide range of training topics were on the agenda and offered refreshers on how best to serve the mission of recruiting. A total of seventeen topics, including Salesforce navigation, leadership coaching, and special programs were covered by NTAG San Antonio members. In addition to traditional lectures, each division performed a skit to cover a designated topic. The skits were entertaining and added a team-building component to the OTM. The presenters did an amazing job and were open to questions after each topic.



OTM concluded with closing remarks by the command’s Top Four and a break leading up to the Awards banquet at the stunning Altstadt Brewery which served as the venue for OTM.



NTAG members and their guests returned for the banquet with a full display of fashion and joy. CDR O’Neal served as Mistress of Ceremonies and set the mood for the night with her high energy and a dance challenge to all present. The benediction was provided by NC1 Luz Franquez. CDR O’Neal introduced the CDR Simoni who beamed with joy as she welcomed all NTAG members and their guests.



During the banquet, NTAG members were recognized for their outstanding work during the awards presentation followed by a night of dancing and fellowship.



NTAG San Antonio’s area of responsibility includes more than 30 Navy Recruiting Stations and Navy Officer Recruiting Stations spread throughout 144,000 square miles of Central and South Texas territory. (U.S. Navy Photos by Edward S. Jones, NTAG San Antonio, Public Affairs Officer)

