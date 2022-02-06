220518-N-XY052-1986: FREDERICKSBURG– (June 2, 2022) NTAG San Antonio Commanding Officer, CDR. Stephanie Simoni and Executive Officer, CDR Stacey O’Neal pose with representatives of Division 6 who earned multiple monthly awards. (U.S. Navy Photo by Edward Jones, Navy Talent Acquisition Group San Antonio/Released)
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.06.2022 20:41
|Photo ID:
|7257047
|VIRIN:
|220518-N-XY052-1986
|Resolution:
|1990x1421
|Size:
|0 B
|Location:
|TX, US
|Web Views:
|11
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NTAG San Antonio Operational Training Meeting [Image 11 of 11], by Edward Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
NTAG Hosts Annual Operational Training Meeting
