    TX, UNITED STATES

    06.01.2022

    Photo by Edward Jones 

    Commander, Navy Recruiting Command

    220518-N-XY052-1743: FREDERICKSBURG– (June 2, 2022) NTAG San Antonio Members posed in front of the host venue, the historic Altstadt Brewery. (U.S. Navy Photo by Edward Jones, Navy Talent Acquisition Group San Antonio/Released)

    Date Taken: 06.01.2022
    Date Posted: 06.06.2022 20:41
    This work, NTAG San Antonio Operational Training Meeting [Image 11 of 11], by Edward Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NTAG Hosts Annual Operational Training Meeting

    NTAG San Antonio

