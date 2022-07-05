NC Guard Officer Cristina Moore Promoted to Brigadier General

The North Carolina National Guard (NCNG) welcomed its newest general officer during a promotion ceremony on Mother’s Day weekend in the Queen City.



U.S. Army Col. Cristina Moore was promoted to brigade general among family, friends and colleagues at the National Guard armory in Charlotte, North Carolina, May 7, 2022.



Moore has been serving as an engineering officer in the Active-Duty and National Guard Army for 26 years. She was born in Puerto Rico. She’s a 1995 graduate of The United States Military Academy at West Point. She also has a Master’s Degree in Business Administration from Grantham University and a Master’s Degree in Strategic Studies from the U.S. Army War College.



U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Todd Hunt, the 41st Adjutant General of the NCNG, was the presiding official of the ceremony.



“[Moore] is a leader. She’s always been proactive. She’s always had a lot of energy. She’s always thought outside of the box to improve our organization,” said Hunt. “I know she’s going to be great for our organization.”



Also, the governor of North Carolina provided his words of congratulations from Secretary Eddie Buffaloe, the NC Department of Public Safety Secretary.



“This is an outstanding honor, and one that is well deserved,” said Buffaloe per a letter from NC Governor Roy Cooper. “I sincerely appreciate your leadership, your dedication, and your service to our state and to our nation. Thank you for the difference you’re making.”



Achievements aren’t made without help from a strong supporting cast or family. Moore’s family is very diverse, from her Puerto Rican heritage to the people that have adopted her, and she’s adopted, throughout her life.



“Today is a special day,” said Moore. “Today is not just a promotion ceremony or a celebration of me, it’s a recognition and thank you that a part of each of you have played in this accomplishment.”



The NCNG is a ready, reliable, resilient, and relevant force of citizen Soldiers and Airmen living, working and serving within the 100 counties of the Old North State.

