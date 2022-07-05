Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NC Guard Officer Cristina Moore Promoted to Brigadier General [Image 1 of 4]

    NC Guard Officer Cristina Moore Promoted to Brigadier General

    CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES

    05.07.2022

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Robert Jordan 

    North Carolina National Guard

    North Carolina National Guard Officer Cristina Moore reaffirms her officer’s oath given by Army Maj. Gen. Todd Hunt, the adjutant general of North Carolina, at Moore’s promotion ceremony to brigadier general at the NCNG’s Readiness Center in Charlotte, North Carolina, May 7, 2022. Her career as a 26-year military veteran includes a 2004-2005 NCNG combat deployment and multiple state active duty missions. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Robert Jordan, North Carolina National Guard)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.07.2022
    Date Posted: 05.15.2022 13:35
    Photo ID: 7197802
    VIRIN: 220507-Z-OU450-0549
    Resolution: 2400x1600
    Size: 1.74 MB
    Location: CHARLOTTE, NC, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NC Guard Officer Cristina Moore Promoted to Brigadier General [Image 4 of 4], by SFC Robert Jordan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NC Guard Officer Cristina Moore Promoted to Brigadier General
    NC Guard Officer Cristina Moore Promoted to Brigadier General
    NC Guard Officer Cristina Moore Promoted to Brigadier General
    NC Guard Officer Cristina Moore Promoted to Brigadier General

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    NC Guard Officer Cristina Moore Promoted to Brigadier General

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ceremony
    promotion
    North Carolina National Guard
    the adjutant general of North Carolina
    Brig. Gen. Cristina Moore
    Army Maj. General Todd hunt
    Maj. Gen.Todd Hunt

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT