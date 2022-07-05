NC Guard Officer Cristina Moore Promoted to Brigadier General

North Carolina National Guard Officer Cristina Moore reaffirms her officer’s oath given by Army Maj. Gen. Todd Hunt, the adjutant general of North Carolina, at Moore’s promotion ceremony to brigadier general at the NCNG’s Readiness Center in Charlotte, North Carolina, May 7, 2022. Her career as a 26-year military veteran includes a 2004-2005 NCNG combat deployment and multiple state active duty missions. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Robert Jordan, North Carolina National Guard)

